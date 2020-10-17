BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish duo O'Connor and Tuohy celebrate as they reach AFL Grand Final with Geelong

Geelong defeated Brisbane Lions in the second AFL preliminary final today.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 12:14 PM
32 minutes ago 957 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5236156

THERE WILL BE Irish involvement in the AFL Grand Final for the first time in 14 years after Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy from Laois were both part of Geelong’s dominant display to win the second preliminiary final today.

Geelong Cats ran out 82-42 winners over Brisbane Lions to set up a final meeting with Richmond Tigers next Saturday.

O’Connor and Tuohy become the first Irish players to reach that stage since Tadhg Kennelly in 2006 while Jim Stynes and Sean Wight previously contested the final in 1988. Kennelly remains the only Irish playes to have tasted victory, the Kerry man celebrating with Sydney Swans in 2005.

Tuohy kicked a goal in the final quarter as Geelong stormed to a comfortable win.

