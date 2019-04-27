Three-time winner Selby crashes out of World Championship to former taxi driver

THREE-TIME WINNER Mark Selby has suffered a shock exit from the World Snooker Championship, following a 13-10 defeat to fellow Englishman Gary Wilson in the second round of the tournament.

Selby was trailing 5-3 and 9-7 before levelling the match at 10-10. The 35-year-old looked set to complete his comeback by claiming the first two frames of the final session.

The pair exchanged the next two frames, but Wilson pulled away to clinch three consecutive frames and sent Selby crashing out.

Wilson is a former taxi driver who is competing in just his second World Championship and is also 30 spots behind the second-placed Selby in the world rankings.

Selby won the World Championship in 2014, 2016 and 2017. He claimed the China Championship back in September but has struggled with his form, with Ronnie O’Sullivan overtaking him at the top of the world rankings.

What an upset!@Gary_Wilson11 takes out three-time @WorldSnooker champ Mark Selby and progresses to the quarter-finals! pic.twitter.com/u3L96BFJkq — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 27, 2019

“I was close to quitting many times,” BBC Sport quoted Wilson as saying after his shock win.

“I always knew deep down I was good enough and could make a living in this game.”

Meanwhile, Selby conceded that Wilson was the better player and intends to take a break and reflect on his season.

“Gary played well and deserved to win. I felt I missed the boat yesterday and the run of the ball in the first two sessions didn’t go my way.

“I’ll have a month and a half off now, go on holiday and forget about the season.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: