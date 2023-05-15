Connacht appoint Mark Sexton as attack coach

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that Mark Sexton will step up to the role of assistant attack coach next season in the latest addition to Pete Wilkin’s new coaching team.

Sexton, who currently works with the province as an Elite Player Development officer. will retain overall responsibility for Connacht’s attack.

Younger brother of Ireland and Leinster captain Johnny, Sexton has also worked as attack coach for the Ireland U20 sides who landed back-to-back Grand Slams in 2022 and 2023.

“Mark’s appointment is another positive step for us,” said Wilkins.

“He’s an excellent coach who we know very well and who has benefitted from his experience with our Academy and with the Ireland U20s.

Mark has a strong understanding of what we are trying to do from an attacking point of view and more importantly how we can move this forward again next season.

“His knowledge of our younger players – both in the Academy and those who have recently graduated to our Pro team is another valuable perspective to have within our management team and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role.

“With the coaching team now complete, I’m incredibly excited to get going for next season and to build on the progress we have made over the last few years.

“We’ve assembled a group that provides a good balance of continuity and change, both within the management team and within the squad. Coupled with our return to the Champions Cup there is a lot to look forward to and the hard work begins when we gather for pre-season training in early July.”

