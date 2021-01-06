League One loan move for Ireland and Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers

Travers has been restricted to one Championship appearance this season for Bournemouth.

Travers has been restricted to one Championship appearance this season for Bournemouth.

LEAGUE ONE CLUB Swindon Town have signed Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan from Bournemouth.

Travers will spend the remainder of the season with the Robins, who are currently languishing second from bottom in England’s third tier.

A new goalkeeper was required at the County Ground after Manchester United recalled from his loan Matej Kovar earlier today.

Having started in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the season, Travers has since been restricted to the bench in the Championship, with Asmir Begovic the preferred option of manager Jason Tindall.

The 21-year-old’s only other first-team appearance this season came in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in September.

Travers has been a regular member of the Republic of Ireland senior squad since 2019, with the Kildare native earning caps in friendlies against Bulgaria and New Zealand.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Swindon, who are managed by former Ireland midfielder John Sheridan, are scheduled to face Ipswich Town on Saturday.