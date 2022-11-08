Membership : Access or Sign Up
FAI were made aware of structural issues at Limerick venue before stand evacuation

Last week’s First Division play-off final was halted to relocate supporters after a ‘structural issue developed’ with a stand.

Gavin Cooney
32 minutes ago 1,306 Views 1 Comment
A general view of Market's Field.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF Ireland were made aware of structural issues with a stand at Market’s Field in Limerrick at least a day before the stand was evacuated for safety reasons during last Friday’s play-off final between Waterford and Galway United. 

In correspondence seen by The42, an FAI official responded to the supporter’s email by stating the Association had been in contact with Treaty United and the stadium owners to confirm maintenance work had been carried out before the game to address the issue raised. 

The game was paused for almost 10 minutes in the first half to relocate Waterford fans from the away stand to another part of the ground, after Gardaí and stewards deemed the stand unsafe. An FAI statement after the game confirmed the fans were moved “after a structural issue developed affecting a section of the floor in the middle of the stand.” 

The FAI thanked Gardaí and stadium event management for a “swift response” to the issue and announced they have launched a review of the matter. 

Market’s Field in Limerick was selected for the game as a neutral venue for the two sides. The stadium is Treaty United’s home venue and is owned by a separate entity, the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership. 

It has now emerged that a member of the Waterford FC Supporters Club made the FAI aware of safety issues with the evacuated stand in an email sent before the game took place, having attended the semi-final victory over Treaty United at the same venue on 26 October.

“I would like to voice my concern over the state of the away stand in Treaty’s ground”, reads the email sent by supporter club member Ray Malone, and seen in full by The42

“I was supporting Waterford and went to our section and as I was walking up the first step in the ground the chipboard collapsed under me and another couple of people walking up. There was about a ten foot drop only for we managed to stay upright. My problem is that we have been allocated this stand again on Friday vs Galway and it’s an [sic] serious accident waiting to happen so I want it on record that I sent this to the FAI and would hope the venue is changed as it is dangerous. I’d actually prefer to play Galway away in Deasy Park rather than risk injury again. I know this is probably pointless sending this in but I and a lot of elderly fans are very upset about this.” 

In response, an FAI official replied, “Thank you for your email. We have been in contact with Treaty United and the stadium owners to confirm this maintenance work has been carried out ahead of tomorrow night. We have also assigned an allocation for elderly Waterford fans in the home stand.” 

The commitment to place elderly fans in the home stand was fulfilled. 

Waterford won the game 3-0 to advance to the relegation/promotion play-off against UCD at Richmond Park in Dublin this Friday. 

When approached for comment by The42 this afternoon, an FAI spokesperson said, “An investigation into Friday night’s game is currently ongoing.” 

  

About the author:

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Read next:

