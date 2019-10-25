Kieran Marmion back in starting role as Connacht welcome unbeaten Cheetahs

SCRUM-HALF KIERAN Marmion will play from the start for the first time this season when Connacht host the Cheetahs at the Sportsground tomorrow (kick-off 17.15, TG4).

The Ireland international has played from the bench in the opening three rounds, but switches places with Caolin Blade for the clash with the South African side who have racked up 15 points from 15.

Marmion, who is reportedly a target of Saracens according to the Irish Independent, partners Conor Fitzgerald at half-back.

Prop Denis Buckley also enters the starting XV for the first time this season, fronting up a strong pack with Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, the growing second row partnership of Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux and the dynamic back row of Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle.

In the absence of the injured Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald starts at fullback with Niyi Adeolokun and John Porch completing the back three outside centres Peter Robb and Kyle Godwin.

Darragh Leader returns from injury to take a place among the replacements alongside the powerful Tom Farrell, Cillian Gallagher and Ultan Dillane.

Connacht

15. Stephen Fitzgerald

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Peter Robb

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (Captain)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Cillian Gallagher

21. Caolin Blade

22. Tom Farrell

23. Darragh Leader

