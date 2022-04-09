Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Lowry starts brightly as Scheffler continues to lead the way at the Masters

The third-round action is under way at Augusta.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 9:01 PM
41 minutes ago
Shane Lowry.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHANE LOWRY HAS made an impressive start in Round 3 of the Masters at Augusta as he tries to hunt down leader Scottie Scheffler.

Lowry in two-under for his round after six holes, the Offaly native picking up shots on the par-five second and the par-three sixth. He has also recorded four pars to leave himself five-under for the tournament, in second place on his own and four shots off the leader Scheffler.

World number one Scheffler had started strongly with birdies on the second and third to go six clear, but then gave a shot back on the par-three fourth.

Lowry is on his own in second place, a shot clear of the Australian Cameron Smith, who is on four-under, also two-under for his round today. 

Elsewhere for the Irish contingent, Waterford’s Seamus Power shot 74 for the third successive day. The debutant battled his way to make the cut and is now six-over after 54 holes. He played solidly with eight opening pars but dropped shots on the 9th, 12th and 15th holes, before closing in positive fashion with a birdie on the 18th.

Rory McIlroy is currently two-over after 14 holes of his third round. He produced a couple of magical putts on the front nine to birdie the 4th and 7th, but that was offset by bogeys on the 1st and 6th.

augusta-united-states-09th-apr-2022-tiger-woods-lines-up-a-putt-on-the-3rd-hole-on-the-third-day-of-the-masters-golf-tournament-at-augusta-national-golf-club-in-augusta-georgia-on-saturday-april Tiger Woods. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Tiger Woods ran into trouble on Augusta National’s famously treacherous greens on Saturday.

The 15-time major champion, playing in his first tournament in 17 months and the first since suffering career-threatening injuries to his lower right leg in a car crash 14 months ago, three-putted from 51 feet for a bogey at the opening hole.

He bounced back with a birdie at the par-five second, nearly holing out for an eagle from the greenside bunker. But his hard work over the first four holes was undone with a four-putt double bogey at the par-four fifth, where his three-foot bogey effort circled the cup but didn’t drop.

And Woods needed another three putts from 60 feet for a bogey at the ninth.

Additional copy by Press Association

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

