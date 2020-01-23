Matt Doherty says Wolves can end Liverpool's undefeated streak

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MATT Doherty believes Wolves are good enough to end Liverpool’s long-running undefeated streak.

The Reds are widely expected to claim their first league title since 1990, having won 22 out of a possible 23 games so far this season and drawn the other.

Nevertheless, the Dubliner feels his side can cause an upset.

Wolves have already earned a few surprise results this season, notably a spectacular 3-2 win over Man City last month, in which Doherty scored the winner.

Beating a seemingly unstoppable Liverpool outfit would be an even greater shock, but the former Bohemians youngster believes it is well within his side’s capabilities.

“We’re in the position where we want to win the game for other reasons, for our league position, and the fact we’re at home and we just back ourselves – obviously we back ourselves against every team – but our record shows against the bigger teams that we tend to really fancy it on the night,” Doherty told Wolves’ official website.

“We’re at home so we’re going in to the game thinking we can win.

“I guess when we play teams in the mid-lower half of the table, they kind of sit in, and you have to put the pressure on them to get in behind them.

“The better top six to eight teams will not worry about you as much and play their own game, which ends up leaving spaces in behind, which we are good at exploiting with our game plans and obviously we’re a very good counter attacking team.”

Doherty also reserved praise for in-form winger Adama Traore, who has developed into a key player for Wolves this season, having previously struggled to fulfill his potential.

“I think everybody is maybe not scared, but wary of him. The form that he’s in, the end product he’s been able to produce this season, a lot of assists, chipping in with some goals also and just the way he’s getting us up the pitch he’s really saved us a few times this season and he’s a joy to watch at the moment.

“I’ve taken the credit in my own head! Not sure anybody else is giving me the credit for that, but he’s just a very good attacking winger at the moment and in my opinion probably the quickest footballer on the planet.

“When you have that type of pace, the game might come a little bit easier to you.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!