Cycling Ireland appoint former Triathlon chief as new CEO

AUSTRALIAN MATT MCKERROW is the new CEO of Cycling Ireland.

His second role in this country, following a four-year term as Triathlon Ireland chief executive up until 2013, McKerrow most recently worked as a high performance and partnership management specialist with Sport New Zealand.

He replaces John Foley, who filled the void on an interim basis in the six months since Geoff Liffey stepped down.

Speaking about his new position, McKerrow said: “I am delighted to take up the role of Chief Executive of Cycling Ireland, and I’m looking forward to working with all of the Cycling Ireland stakeholders across the island of Ireland.

It’s a hugely exciting time for cycling in Ireland, both on a sporting level and from an activity participation perspective.

“I note Cycling Ireland’s level of success on road, track and off-road has been hugely impressive in the recent years, and I look forward to leading its continuing development in the run up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

“The popularity of cycling has grown substantially over the last number of years and I believe there are significant opportunities ahead for Cycling Ireland to develop the sport and participation further.”

President of Cycling Ireland Ciarán McKenna added: “The board and staff are delighted to welcome Matt as the new CEO of Cycling Ireland.

“The Board undertook an extensive international recruitment process and there was huge interest from very high calibre candidates, both at home and internationally, which reflects how positively cycling is viewed today.

Matt McKerrow (left) during his time as Triathlon Ireland CEO. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We are delighted to have someone of Matt’s calibre and experience joining Cycling Ireland.

“The development of cycling as a competitive sport and leisure activity has enormous potential and we are confident that Matt, with the support of the staff and Cycling Ireland’s vital volunteer base, will play a key role in achieving that objective.”

McKerrow officially begins in office on 1 May.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: