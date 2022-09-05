Ireland's Teggart retains sprint jersey at Tour of Britain

Riders during stage two at the Tour of Britain.

IRELAND’S MATTHEW TEGGART has retained the sprint jersey following a strong display on stage two of the Tour of Britain.

Teggart claimed the white jersey on Sunday and the Down man now sits at the top of the overall sprints classification on 18 points after another successful day of racing on Monday. Travis Stedman is in second place on the leaderboard with six points.

Teggart is also in third place in the King of the Mountains section and is seven points behind the green-jersey leader Jacob Scott after the Hawick to Duns route.

Meanwhile, Dutch rider Cees Bol snatched victory on stage two of the Tour of Britain by the tightest of margins in southern Scotland on Monday.

Bol came out on top in a chaotic sprint finish, beating Britain’s Jake Stewart into second place, with New Zealander Corbin Strong in third after the 175.2-kilometre ride from Hawick to Duns in the Scottish Borders.

Bol’s Team DSM team-mates had reeled in an attack by Bora-Hansgrohe’s Nils Politt and massed at the front of the pack in a bid to control the finish.

Stewart made the first move and crossed the line in an apparent dead heat with Bol, who was given the victory on a photo finish.

Strong, who won the opening stage on Sunday, extended his overall race lead.

– © AFP 2022 with reporting by Sinéad Farrell

