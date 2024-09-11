Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Mauricio Pochettino. Alamy Stock Photo
World Cup 2026

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as new coach of US

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss has signed a deal to lead them to the 2026 World Cup.
7.52am, 11 Sep 2024
837
0

MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS been officially announced as the new United States head coach.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris St Germain manager’s appointment with the US national team had been widely anticipated and he has signed a deal to lead them into the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

He told the US Soccer Federation’s website: “The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the US men’s national team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

Pochettino, 52, left Chelsea in the summer after a single season in charge.

He previously took Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool, and won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France during his 18 months at PSG.

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said: “Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams.

“His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad.”

The US drew 1-1 with New Zealand on Tuesday, having lost 2-1 to Canada on Saturday.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie