Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as new coach of US

MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS been officially announced as the new United States head coach.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris St Germain manager’s appointment with the US national team had been widely anticipated and he has signed a deal to lead them into the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

He told the US Soccer Federation’s website: “The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the US men’s national team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

Pochettino, 52, left Chelsea in the summer after a single season in charge.

He previously took Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool, and won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France during his 18 months at PSG.

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said: “Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams.

“His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad.”

The US drew 1-1 with New Zealand on Tuesday, having lost 2-1 to Canada on Saturday.