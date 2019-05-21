This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juventus contact Sarri over vacant manager's job as Chelsea consider Lampard

It could be all change at Stamford Bridge this summer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 May 2019, 12:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,370 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4644826
Lampard and Sarri shake hands before their Carabao Cup meeting earlier this season.
Image: David Davies
Lampard and Sarri shake hands before their Carabao Cup meeting earlier this season.
Image: David Davies

JUVENTUS HAVE REPORTEDLY made first contact with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s representatives as they search for a replacement for their outgoing coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, with the Blues still having the Europa League final against Arsenal to play before their 2018-19 campaign is over.

Serie A champions Juve have also sounded out Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, while Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino continues to be heavily linked with the top job at the Turin club.

Sarri, meanwhile, has added to his options for next season with Roma also interested in appointing him as Claudio Ranieri’s successor.

And his time at Chelsea remains somewhat in doubt, with the Blues manager having struggled to connect with the club’s fans having been booed and criticised during his short spell at the helm.

There is frustration at his style of play, while he hasn’t been able to convince fans in the media, with Sarri often reluctant to engage in interview situations unless absolutely necessary.

Should Juve successfully negotiate a deal that would see Sarri move to Turin, Gonzalo Higuain is likely to benefit.

The Argentine was frozen out following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and subsequently moved to Chelsea on loan, but Sarri could reintegrate him into the first team should he take over at the Allianz Stadium.

Should Sarri leave, Derby County boss Frank Lampard, who has previously stated his ambition to one day take over at Stamford Bridge, is seen as the early front-runner.

The Blues legend has guided the Rams to the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa in his first year as a manager after finishing sixth in the regular season.

