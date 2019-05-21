Juventus contact Sarri over vacant manager's job as Chelsea consider Lampard

Lampard and Sarri shake hands before their Carabao Cup meeting earlier this season.

Lampard and Sarri shake hands before their Carabao Cup meeting earlier this season.

JUVENTUS HAVE REPORTEDLY made first contact with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s representatives as they search for a replacement for their outgoing coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, with the Blues still having the Europa League final against Arsenal to play before their 2018-19 campaign is over.

Serie A champions Juve have also sounded out Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, while Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino continues to be heavily linked with the top job at the Turin club.

Sarri, meanwhile, has added to his options for next season with Roma also interested in appointing him as Claudio Ranieri’s successor.

And his time at Chelsea remains somewhat in doubt, with the Blues manager having struggled to connect with the club’s fans having been booed and criticised during his short spell at the helm.

There is frustration at his style of play, while he hasn’t been able to convince fans in the media, with Sarri often reluctant to engage in interview situations unless absolutely necessary.

Should Juve successfully negotiate a deal that would see Sarri move to Turin, Gonzalo Higuain is likely to benefit.

The Argentine was frozen out following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and subsequently moved to Chelsea on loan, but Sarri could reintegrate him into the first team should he take over at the Allianz Stadium.

Should Sarri leave, Derby County boss Frank Lampard, who has previously stated his ambition to one day take over at Stamford Bridge, is seen as the early front-runner.

The Blues legend has guided the Rams to the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa in his first year as a manager after finishing sixth in the regular season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: