'It is Mario Kart, this is not racing' - Verstappen blasts F1's new rules

MAX VERSTAPPEN HAS warned Formula One is on the brink of being ruined and claimed this season’s “painful” new rules will “come back to bite the sport on the ass”.

Verstappen, 28, has been deeply critical about the regulations which place an onus on drivers managing battery power as well as using a boost button to overtake.

The four-time world champion broke down from sixth place following an engine failure with 10 laps to go in China to cap a dreadful weekend after he finished outside of the points in Saturday’s sprint race.

And in an extraordinary fresh outburst, Verstappen said: “It is terrible, and if someone likes this, then you really don’t know what racing is about.

“It is not fun at all. It is Mario Kart. This is not racing. We are boosting past. Then you run out of battery, and they boost back past you again. For me, it is just a joke.

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“I would say the same if I was winning because I care about the racing product.

“It is not about being upset because of where I am. It is fundamentally flawed. It is painful. It will eventually ruin the sport, and it is going to come back to bite them in the ass.”

A press conference where Verstappen warned F1 bosses about the 2026 regulations three years ago has recently resurfaced on social media.

And Verstappen continued: “You could have seen this coming from a long time ago, so I don’t know what I need to discuss (with Formula One).

“They should have listened in 2023. Hopefully, it is a lesson for the future so that this doesn’t happen again.

“You have to be a bit careful with how you say things. We are talking about it. And they understand where we are coming from as drivers.

“Some, of course, will say it’s great because they are winning, which is fair enough, and when you have an advantage, why would you give that up?

“But if you just speak to most of the drivers, it’s not what we like, I don’t think it’s what the real F1 fans like.

“It’s political. Some people feel they have the advantage now. They want to use that. I get that and I’m not stupid, but at the same time, it is just not good for the sport. Hopefully we can get rid of this as soon as possible.”

Mercedes have mastered the regulations – with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli recording one win apiece so far.

Lewis Hamilton, who is in his 20th season, finished third in Shanghai following a yo-yo battle with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. The Italian team have emerged as Mercedes’ closest challengers.

And Hamilton said: “The cars are easier to follow and much better than past years. You can get close, not lose too much downforce, and I think it is the best racing I have ever experienced in Formula One.”