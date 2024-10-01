Ibrahimovic's son joins Sweden's youth squad

SWEDISH FOOTBALL LEGEND Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son Maximilian, 18, has been selected to join Sweden’s national youth squad for the first time, it was announced Tuesday.

The young centre-forward signed his first professional contract this summer with AC Milan, where his father ended his career in June 2023 at the age of 41.

“He’s had a great start in Primavera. This is a great opportunity for us to see him in our environment,” coach Andreas Petterson told newspaper Expressen.

The Swedish youth team will play two games against Japan and one against the United States in Spain next week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan as an advisor to the Serie A club’s management in late 2023.

