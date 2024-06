Roscommon 1-15

Mayo 2-14

MAYO MADE IT two wins from two in the All-Ireland SFC group stages, with goals from Ryan O’Donoghue and Donnacha McHugh helping them to a two-point win over Roscommon.

O’Donoghue finished with 1-4, including a penalty on the hour mark, to help Kevin McStay’s side to a 2-14 to 1-15 win in Dr Hyde Park.

Mayo move to the top of Group 2, with Dublin in action against Cavan on Saturday evening.

More to follow…