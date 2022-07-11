Mayo invite applicants for vacant manager's role

MAYO COUNTY BOARD have sought expressions of interest for the senior football manger role vacated by James Horan.

Horan stepped down after four years in charge, bringing an end to his second stint as manager.

Mayo reached the All-Ireland final in 2020 and 2021, losing to Dublin and Tyrone. Their most recent campaign saw them suffer a quarter-final exit at the hands of Kerry.

Advertisement

The closing date for applications is Friday, 29 July.

The full statement reads:

“Expressions of interest are now sought by Mayo GAA to fill the vacant Senior Football Managers position. The closing date for submission of Candidates, to the Runai, is Friday the 29th of July at 6pm.

“Once names are submitted all candidates will receive an application form which must be completed and returned to the Runai.All candidates must confirm in writing/email to the Runai at secretary.mayo@gaa.ie that they are allowing their names to be nominated.

“Further information can be obtained by contacting the Runai on 086-8282327 or by email at secretary.mayo@gaa.ie”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Ray Dempsey, Maurice Sheridan, Mike Solan, Stephen Rochford and Kevin McStay are some of names being linked with the role.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!