Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 26°C Monday 11 July 2022
Advertisement

Mayo invite applicants for vacant manager's role

The Mayo county board are searching for James Horan’s replacement.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 11 Jul 2022, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,659 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5813854
Outgoing Mayo boss James Horan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Outgoing Mayo boss James Horan.
Outgoing Mayo boss James Horan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

MAYO COUNTY BOARD have sought expressions of interest for the senior football manger role vacated by James Horan.

Horan stepped down after four years in charge, bringing an end to his second stint as manager.

Mayo reached the All-Ireland final in 2020 and 2021, losing to Dublin and Tyrone. Their most recent campaign saw them suffer a quarter-final exit at the hands of Kerry.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 29 July.

The full statement reads:

“Expressions of interest are now sought by Mayo GAA to fill the vacant Senior Football Managers position. The closing date for submission of Candidates, to the Runai, is Friday the 29th of July at 6pm.

“Once names are submitted all candidates will receive an application form which must be completed and returned to the Runai.All candidates must confirm in writing/email to the Runai at secretary.mayo@gaa.ie that they are allowing their names to be nominated.

“Further information can be obtained by contacting the Runai on 086-8282327 or by email at secretary.mayo@gaa.ie”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Ray Dempsey, Maurice Sheridan, Mike Solan, Stephen Rochford and Kevin McStay are some of names being linked with the role.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie