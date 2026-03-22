Mayo fire 4-26 as they cruise to victory against Roscommon

AFTER BEING COMPREHENSIVELY beaten last week in Tralee, it was Mayo who handed out a thumping beating this weekend seeing off neighbours Roscommon by 21 points in front of just shy of 10,000 spectators.
The die was cast for the outcome of this game long before the half-time whistle came, with Mayo rattling four first-half goals to put themselves well in command. It was nip and tuck in the early exchanges with Mayo leading 0-5 to 0-2 after 18 minutes thanks to points from Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid Duffy, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jack Livingstone and Cian McHale, with Ben O’Carroll and Daire Cregg responding for the visitors. O’Carroll did level it up when he struck for the first goal of the day just before the 20-minute mark.
But from then on it was all Mayo. Their first goal came on 21 minutes through Paul Towey who finished neatly from close range, then Jack Carney got their second after a excellent pass from Ryan O’Donoghue sent him free.
Aidan O’Shea rattled home their third green flag raising effort of the day with an excellent finish under pressure just after the half hour mark and when Sam Callinan was hauled down by Caelim Keogh and Mayo were awarded a black card penalty the final the game was over as a contest.
Ryan O’Donoghue stepped up and hammered home the spot kick to send Mayo in to the dressing room at the break leading 4-11 to 1-5 – and thoughts of supporters turned to how games were going elsewhere and could they possibly end up in a league final once more.
The second half was more of the same with Mayo reeling off the first six points of the final 35 minutes before the three quarter of an hour mark had elapsed. Roscommon broke that run with their second goal of the day through Eoin Colleran after Ben O’Carrol was able to break a long ball into his path, but it was mere box ticking in regards to the result.
Andy Moran was able to throw both Tommy Conory and Cillian O’Connor into the action to get some more game time into their legs and both contributed a brace of points each before the final whistle, with O’Connor hammering over a fine two pointer for Mayo’s last score of the day three minutes from time.
When all was said and done elsewhere, Mayo missed out on making the league final after Donegal and Kerry did what was expected of them, and all eyes now turn to championship in a few weeks time.
Mayo will face London in Ruislip to get their championship up and running and if they get over that they will face a much different Roscommon outfit in the Connacht semi-final in the same venue, when this game will be a mere footnote in the season.
Scores
Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue (1-4, 1-0pen, 1tpf, 1f), Aidan O’Shea (1-2), Jack Carney (1-2), Jordan Flynn (0-3), Cian McHale (0-3), Paul Towey (1-0), Tommy Conroy (0-2), Cillian O’Connor (0-2, 1tp), Hugh O’Loughlin (0-2), Michael Plunkett (0-1), Jack Coyne (0-1), Frank Irwin (0-1), David McBrien (0-1), Jack Livingstone (0-1, 1 45), Diarmuid Duffy (0-1)
Subs: 22. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) for O’Shea; 23. Tommy Conory (The Neale) for Towey; 26. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites) for Howard; 17. John McMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels) for Plunkett, 25. Kuba Callaghan (Ballaghaderreen) for McHale; 19. Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels) for O’Loughlin (BS)
Roscommon
1. Conor Carroll (St Brigid’s)
2. Tim Lambe (Roscommon Gaels)
3. Eoin McCormack (St Dominic’s)
4. Niall Hughes (Navan O’Mahony’s)
5. Colm Near (Strokestown)
6. Caelim Keogh (Pádraig Pearses)
7. Robbie Dolan (St Brigid’s)
8. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s)
9. Conor Ryan (Pádraig Pearses)
10. Paul Carey (Pádraig Pearses)
11. Conor Hand (St Brigid’s)
12. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
13. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s)
14. Daire Cregg (Mainstir na Búille)
15. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glavey’s)
Subs: 17. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s) for Lambe; 18. Declan Kelly (Padraig Pearses) for Frost (BS), 23. Eoin Colleran (Padraig Pearses) for Heneghan; 16. Aaron Brady (Elphin) for Carroll; 21.Rob Heneghan (Glaveys) for Cregg, 20.Jack Duggan (Clonguish) for Lennon
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Mayo fire 4-26 as they cruise to victory against Roscommon
LAST UPDATE | 38 mins ago
Mayo 4-26
Roscommon 2-11
Colm Gannon reports from Castlebar
AFTER BEING COMPREHENSIVELY beaten last week in Tralee, it was Mayo who handed out a thumping beating this weekend seeing off neighbours Roscommon by 21 points in front of just shy of 10,000 spectators.
The die was cast for the outcome of this game long before the half-time whistle came, with Mayo rattling four first-half goals to put themselves well in command. It was nip and tuck in the early exchanges with Mayo leading 0-5 to 0-2 after 18 minutes thanks to points from Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid Duffy, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jack Livingstone and Cian McHale, with Ben O’Carroll and Daire Cregg responding for the visitors. O’Carroll did level it up when he struck for the first goal of the day just before the 20-minute mark.
But from then on it was all Mayo. Their first goal came on 21 minutes through Paul Towey who finished neatly from close range, then Jack Carney got their second after a excellent pass from Ryan O’Donoghue sent him free.
Aidan O’Shea rattled home their third green flag raising effort of the day with an excellent finish under pressure just after the half hour mark and when Sam Callinan was hauled down by Caelim Keogh and Mayo were awarded a black card penalty the final the game was over as a contest.
Ryan O’Donoghue stepped up and hammered home the spot kick to send Mayo in to the dressing room at the break leading 4-11 to 1-5 – and thoughts of supporters turned to how games were going elsewhere and could they possibly end up in a league final once more.
The second half was more of the same with Mayo reeling off the first six points of the final 35 minutes before the three quarter of an hour mark had elapsed. Roscommon broke that run with their second goal of the day through Eoin Colleran after Ben O’Carrol was able to break a long ball into his path, but it was mere box ticking in regards to the result.
Andy Moran was able to throw both Tommy Conory and Cillian O’Connor into the action to get some more game time into their legs and both contributed a brace of points each before the final whistle, with O’Connor hammering over a fine two pointer for Mayo’s last score of the day three minutes from time.
When all was said and done elsewhere, Mayo missed out on making the league final after Donegal and Kerry did what was expected of them, and all eyes now turn to championship in a few weeks time.
Mayo will face London in Ruislip to get their championship up and running and if they get over that they will face a much different Roscommon outfit in the Connacht semi-final in the same venue, when this game will be a mere footnote in the season.
Scores
Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue (1-4, 1-0pen, 1tpf, 1f), Aidan O’Shea (1-2), Jack Carney (1-2), Jordan Flynn (0-3), Cian McHale (0-3), Paul Towey (1-0), Tommy Conroy (0-2), Cillian O’Connor (0-2, 1tp), Hugh O’Loughlin (0-2), Michael Plunkett (0-1), Jack Coyne (0-1), Frank Irwin (0-1), David McBrien (0-1), Jack Livingstone (0-1, 1 45), Diarmuid Duffy (0-1)
Roscommon: Daire Cregg (0-5, 1f, 1tp), Eoin Colleran (1-1), Ben O’Carroll (1-1), Shane Cunnane (0-1), Declan Kenny (0-1), Jack Duggan (0-1), Colm Neary (0-1)
Mayo
1. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)
2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis)
3. Rory Brickenden (Westport)
4. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe)
5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Hugh O’Loughlin (Kilmaine)
8. Seamus Howard (Belmullet)
9. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen)
10. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
13. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts)
14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
15. Paul Towey (Charlestown)
Subs: 22. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) for O’Shea; 23. Tommy Conory (The Neale) for Towey; 26. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites) for Howard; 17. John McMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels) for Plunkett, 25. Kuba Callaghan (Ballaghaderreen) for McHale; 19. Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels) for O’Loughlin (BS)
Roscommon
1. Conor Carroll (St Brigid’s)
2. Tim Lambe (Roscommon Gaels)
3. Eoin McCormack (St Dominic’s)
4. Niall Hughes (Navan O’Mahony’s)
5. Colm Near (Strokestown)
6. Caelim Keogh (Pádraig Pearses)
7. Robbie Dolan (St Brigid’s)
8. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s)
9. Conor Ryan (Pádraig Pearses)
10. Paul Carey (Pádraig Pearses)
11. Conor Hand (St Brigid’s)
12. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
13. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s)
14. Daire Cregg (Mainstir na Búille)
15. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glavey’s)
Subs: 17. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s) for Lambe; 18. Declan Kelly (Padraig Pearses) for Frost (BS), 23. Eoin Colleran (Padraig Pearses) for Heneghan; 16. Aaron Brady (Elphin) for Carroll; 21.Rob Heneghan (Glaveys) for Cregg, 20.Jack Duggan (Clonguish) for Lennon
Ref: Conor Lane (Cork)
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GAA green and red Mayo Roscommon