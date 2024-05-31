Advertisement
Aidan O’Shea back in Mayo team to face Roscommon

O’Shea is set to equal the all-time championship record for appearances by an outfield player.
11.45am, 31 May 2024
KEVIN MCSTAY HAS made one change to his Mayo team to face Roscommon in tomorrow’s All-Ireland Group 1 clash at Dr Hyde Park (5pm).

Aidan O’Shea is set to equal the all-time championship record for appearances by an outfield player with Seán Cavanagh after being named to return to the starting team.

His 89th championship outing will leave him only behind goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton (123 appearances) on the all-time list.

O’Shea had been named to start in Mayo’s victory over Cavan but was replaced in the line-up by Cillian O’Connor before coming on as a second-half substitute.

Midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor is the player to make way, with Jack Carney taking up the central role as O’Shea wears number 13.

Davy Burke last night announced the same Roscommon team that started in last Saturday’s defeat to Dublin, although Ben O’Carroll is absent from the replacements due to injury.

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 6. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Darren McHale (Knockmore), 11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Béal an Mhuirthead), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Subs:

16. Rob Hennelly (Raheny), 17. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 18. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe), 19. Enda Hession (Garrymore), 20. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 21. Conor McStay (Ballina Stephenites), 22. Eoin O’Donoghue (Béal an Mhuirthead), 23. Pádraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), 24. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber), 25. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields), 26. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

