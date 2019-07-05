Keegan out but Aidan O'Shea named to start for Mayo against Galway

MAYO HAVE MADE four changes from last week’s win over Armagh for tomorrow evening’s round four qualifier against Galway, with Lee Keegan’s expected absence confirmed.

Keegan limped off before half-time of that win in Castlebar, and he is replaced by Ballintubber’s Michael Plunkett. His is the latest injury to plague James Horan’s side, who are already deprived of captain Diarmuid O’Connor and midfielders Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons and Matthew Ruane.

Elsewhere, Cillian O’Connor makes his first start of the year having come off the bench last weekend, with Kevin McLoughlin and Stephen Coen included in the starting XV.

Andy Moran – substituted before half-time against Armagh – loses out, as do Conor Loftus and Mikey Murray.

There had been doubt over Aidan O’Shea’s fitness, but he has nonetheless been named to start at midfield.

Mayo have endured a miserable record against their Western rivals of late, and are currently amidst a seven-game losing streak to Galway. This is the first time since 1999, however, the sides have met in the Championship knowing that the loser has no further safety net.

The winner progresses to the Super 8s stage; the loser goes home.

The game is slated for 7pm on Saturday evening at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and is live on Sky Sports.

MAYO (v Galway)

1. David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites

2. Chris Barrett – Belmullet

3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore

4. Keith Higgins – Ballyhaunis

5. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels(C)

6. Colm Boyle – Davitts

7. Michael Plunkett – Ballintubber

8. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

9. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy

10. Fionn McDonagh – Westport

11. Jason Doherty – Burrishoole

12. Ciaran Treacy – Ballina Stephenites

13. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber

14. Darren Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

15. Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore