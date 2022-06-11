Cafferky bags 1-2 as Mayo get underway with 10-point win, Dublin cruise past Cavan

Mayo 1-16

Tipperary 1-6

Oisín McGovern reports at MacHale Park

LISA CAFFERKY SCORED their goal as Mayo kick-started Group A of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a big victory over Tipperary.

The hosts made the best of a strong wind in the first-half at MacHale Park in Castlebar, to bounce back following their Connacht final defeat against Galway last time out.

Mayo started fast and reeled off 1-3 after Tipperary’s Marie Creedon landed the opener within seconds of the throw-in. Michael Moyles’ side found the net just eight minutes in when full-forward Tara Needham slipped a beautiful hand pass into Lisa Cafferky, who calmly rolled it into the net.

Mayo continued to impress, with Sinéad Walsh and Tara Needham kicking over some lovely scores in the first half. But Emma Morrissey had just scored her second free of the afternoon when Mayo almost conceded a goal, with Creedon on target for a point instead, after a misplaced kickout.

The home side responded when Tara Needham kicked two great points before half-time while Shauna Howley added another after a lovely team move. And Tipperary spurned another good goal chance with Morrissey’s blasted effort finishing wide of the goalposts.

Facing into the wind with a 1-10 to 0-4 lead at the start of the second half, Mayo’s attack slowed. The home team hit a number of wides but retained enough possession to keep their opponents at bay.

Morrissey was still leading the charge up front for Tipperary, hitting their only point from play in the second half. And Mayo manager Moyles was able to run his bench as his team adopted a more conservative approach in the testing conditions.

A late save by Lauren Fitzpatrick denied Lisa Cafferky a second goal, and a 66th finish from Niamh Martin was a minor consolation as the visitors began with a difficult defeat.

Dublin 5-14

Cavan 2-4

Daire Walsh reports from Clann Mhuire CLG

Meanwhile, Carla Rowe struck 2-3 at her home club of Clann Mhuire as Dublin began their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group A campaign with a convincing win over Cavan.

Nicole Owens bagged two goals off the bench and with Hannah Tyrrell (0-5) and Sinead Aherne (1-1) also in fine scoring form, Dublin appeared to be in rude health as they seek to reclaim the Brendan Martin Cup.

And while Aisling Gilsenan and Lauren McVeety recorded second-half goals, Cavan ultimately fell short.

After Tyrrell and Gilsenan traded early points, Rowe edged Dublin in front with a routine free. Despite playing against a stiff breeze, Kate Sullivan scored and Rowe fired past Elaine Walsh for the opening goal of the game after the first-quarter mark.

Squeezed in between Cavan points courtesy of Niamh Keeneghan and McVeety, Aherne goaled on 21 minutes after Sullivan gave the assist. Tyrrell also scored a free to ensure Dublin brought a convincing 2-6 to 0-3 lead into the break.

They increased their advantage with unanswered points from Tyrrell and Caoimhe O’Connor on the resumption, but Cavan responded with a superbly-taken goal by Gilsenan on 36 minutes.

However, this only offered a brief respite as Rowe capitalised on excellent build-up play from Sinéad Goldrick, Aherne and Tyrrell to grab her second goal.

Dublin were relentless and, introduced to the fray just shy of the third-quarter mark, Owens scored goals in the 46th and 53rd minutes. Niamh Hetherton also added her name to the scoresheet to supplement two points by Lyndsey Davey.

And although it was a difficult day at the office, McVeety’s late converted penalty will offer Cavan some solace.

Scorers for Mayo: L Cafferky 1-2 (1f), S Walsh 0-4, S Howley 0-4, (2f), S Cafferky 0-2, T Needham 0-2, C Needham 0-1, T O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: E Morrissey 0-4 (3f), Niamh Martin 1-0, M Creedon 0-2.

Mayo: A Tarpey; É Ronayne, D Caldwell, S Lally; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, S McCarney; A Geraghty, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, T Needham, S Howley

Subs: T O’Connor for Mulvihill (40), J Mortimer for McHale (49), L Wallace for Sullivan (51), C Whyte for T Needham (52), N McVann for Lally (57).

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, M Curley, E Cronin; L Spillane, Niamh Martin, M Murphy; C O’Dwyer, C English; Nora Martin, M Creedon, E Kelly; C Hennessy, N Shelly, E Morrissey.

Subs: A O’Shea for Shelly (18), S Quirke for Moore (38), N Mackey for Nora Martin (47), A Delaney for Hennessy (49), S Ryan for Murphy (54).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).

Scorers for Dublin: C Rowe 2-3 (0-1f), N Owens 2-0, H Tyrrell 0-5 (1f), S Aherne 1-1, L Davey 0-2, C O’Connor 0-1, K Sullivan 0-1, N Hetherton 0-1.

Cavan: L McVeety 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), A Gilsenan 1-1 (0-1f), N Keenaghan 0-1.

Dublin: C Trant; J Tobin, L Caffrey, N Collins; S Goldrick, M Byrne, O Nolan; L Magee, K McDaid; C O’Connor, C Rowe, K Sullivan; L Davey, H Tyrrell, S Aherne.

Subs: H Leahy for Byrne (30), N Owens for O’Connor (42), N Hetherton for Sullivan (42), T Quinn Corbally for McDaid (42), J Egan for Davey (49).

Cavan: E Walsh; K McIntyre, S Lynch, E Longair; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick, M Sheridan; N Byrd, A Deneher; N Keenaghan, L McVeety, A Walls; G Smith, Á Reilly, A Gilsenan.

Subs: A Cahill for Walls (44), G Sheridan for Smith (44), K McCormack for Reilly (44), M Smith for McIntyre (60), R Smyth for Longair (60).

Referee: G Finnegan (Down)

