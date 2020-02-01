26 mins ago

There are another few games down for decision tonight, with Laois making a fast start in the 6pm throw-in against Armagh in Division Two.

Allianz Football League Div 2 (1st half, 29min) Laois 0-7 (7) Armagh 0-2 (2)

Kieran Lillis from play — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) February 1, 2020

Elsewhere, from 7pm, Cavan host Westmeath in Division Two while it’s an all-Ulster clash in Division Three between Down and Derry.

Earlier today, Wexford beat Carlow 2-10 to 1-06 in Division Four.