This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

8,364 Views 12 Comments
Share
1Mins

Mayo 0-01 Dublin 0-00 

Aidan O’Shea drives at the Dublin defence and clips the ball over the bar after just 25 seconds. Mayo aren’t messing about. 

We’re underway in Castlebar and Tralee!

There are around 15,000 people expected in McHale Park for this one. The teams are in their huddles -we’re kicking off shortly! 

Change for Mayo – Aidan O’Shea is in, replacing Kevin McLaughlin,

Dublin, meanwhile, make three late changes: Mick Fitzsimons, Conor McHugh and Dan O’Brien of Kilmacud all start. Eric Lowndes, Paul Mannion and Paddy Andrews drop out. 

News filtering through of a couple of pre-game changes for Kerry. Sean O’Shea is out and replaced by Michael Burns, while Graham O’Sullivan is in place of Tadhg Morley.

Reminder of the team selections for tonight’s games. 

Mayo v Dublin 

 

 

Kerry v Galway 

 

Capture

There are another few games down for decision tonight, with Laois making a fast start in the 6pm throw-in against Armagh in Division Two. 

Elsewhere, from 7pm, Cavan host Westmeath in Division Two while it’s an all-Ulster clash in Division Three between Down and Derry. 

Earlier today, Wexford beat Carlow 2-10 to 1-06 in Division Four. 

YOU MAY BE entering the red zone amid this wildly busy day of sport, but make yourself a coffee and get back into gear, because there’s plenty more to get through yet. 

Our focus here is on the second round of action in Division One of the National League, a week after Dublin and Kerry set such a fine tone in Croke Park. 

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists have scattered from the capital for this week’s action: Dublin have travelled to Castlebar for a joust with old rivals Mayo, while Kerry host Padraic Joyce’s Galway. 

Both games throw in at 7pm, and we’ll be keeping you right up to date with both.

Get in touch – drop a comment below the line or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie