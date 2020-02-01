Settle in for what promises to be a cracking night of action in the National League.
Mayo 0-01 Dublin 0-00
Aidan O’Shea drives at the Dublin defence and clips the ball over the bar after just 25 seconds. Mayo aren’t messing about.
We’re underway in Castlebar and Tralee!
There are around 15,000 people expected in McHale Park for this one. The teams are in their huddles -we’re kicking off shortly!
Change for Mayo – Aidan O’Shea is in, replacing Kevin McLaughlin,
Dublin, meanwhile, make three late changes: Mick Fitzsimons, Conor McHugh and Dan O’Brien of Kilmacud all start. Eric Lowndes, Paul Mannion and Paddy Andrews drop out.
News filtering through of a couple of pre-game changes for Kerry. Sean O’Shea is out and replaced by Michael Burns, while Graham O’Sullivan is in place of Tadhg Morley.
Reminder of the team selections for tonight’s games.
Mayo v Dublin
ICYMI Here is the Mayo team to take on Dublin in @Elverys MacHale Park tomorrow night. Get there early to support both Mayo teams. #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/ROmpsKF9Qf— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 31, 2020
Here is the Dublin team to face Mayo in the #AllianzLeagues at Elverys MacHale Park tomorrow evening#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/WcoXSqblKE— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 31, 2020
Kerry v Galway
Team Announcement: Kerry vs Galway - Allianz Football League, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/XZhILDmBvo— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 31, 2020
There are another few games down for decision tonight, with Laois making a fast start in the 6pm throw-in against Armagh in Division Two.
Allianz Football League Div 2 (1st half, 29min) Laois 0-7 (7) Armagh 0-2 (2)— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) February 1, 2020
Kieran Lillis from play
Elsewhere, from 7pm, Cavan host Westmeath in Division Two while it’s an all-Ulster clash in Division Three between Down and Derry.
Earlier today, Wexford beat Carlow 2-10 to 1-06 in Division Four.
YOU MAY BE entering the red zone amid this wildly busy day of sport, but make yourself a coffee and get back into gear, because there’s plenty more to get through yet.
Our focus here is on the second round of action in Division One of the National League, a week after Dublin and Kerry set such a fine tone in Croke Park.
Last year’s All-Ireland finalists have scattered from the capital for this week’s action: Dublin have travelled to Castlebar for a joust with old rivals Mayo, while Kerry host Padraic Joyce’s Galway.
Both games throw in at 7pm, and we’ll be keeping you right up to date with both.
