La Liga ramps up attack on PSG with Mbappe contract challenge

The Spanish league’s lawyer Juan Branco said they were prepared to go to the European Commission.

By AFP Friday 17 Jun 2022, 5:48 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SPAIN’S LA LIGA is challenging the legality of Kylian Mbappe’s new contract claiming Paris Saint-Germain breached financial fair-play regulations to sabotage the France World Cup winner’s seemingly certain move to Real Madrid.

La Liga are furious at the snub served up to Real by Mbappe’s shock decision to remain in Paris after a mouth-wateringly improved deal from the Qatari-backed capital side.

The Spanish league’s lawyer Juan Branco announced this latest plan of action which comes 48 hours after La Liga lodged a complaint to UEFA about PSG “continuously breaching the current regulations of financial fair play”.

An identical complaint was lodged in April against another state-owned club, Manchester City.

Branco said France’s Sports Minister would be their first port of call to try to get Mbappe’s contract declared invalid.

If no joy there they will ask the French League to seek an audit of PSG’s accounts by French football’s financial authority (DNCG), and then Paris’ commercial court.

Branco said they were prepared to go to “the European Commission to ask them to intervene to even up the regulations”.

That would trigger “a formal procedure for abuse of a dominant position” he said, adding their last resort was the European Court of Justice.

“It’s clear to everybody PSG are acting outside the rules,” Branco asserted.

He said La Liga’s motivation for gunning for PSG and City was “to redefine the rules for a more virtuous ecosystem”.

PSG are paying Mbappe a yearly salary of between 40 and 50 million euros after the forward signed a new three-year contract.

PSG suffered a 224.3-million-euro ($240m) loss in 2020/21, an increase of 80 percent on the previous year, the DCNG detailed last month.

AFP

