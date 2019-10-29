McCarthy hoping Brady can rediscover some form in time for crucial Denmark game

MICK McCARTHY IS hoping that Robbie Brady can prove his worth and force his way back into the Republic of Ireland team for November’s crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Brady has been included in McCarthy’s provisional 39-man squad for the upcoming friendly against New Zealand and qualifier against Denmark, but had not made the cut in McCarthy’s last two Ireland squads.

However after returning to action with Burnley, the Ireland boss is now hoping that the 27-year-old can provide the creative spark which has been lacking for Ireland recently.

“I spoke to Robbie when we were in for the last two games and he was a bit concerned that he was out of the squad. He’d not been playing,” said McCarthy.

“He had played three minutes I believe in the league, up until that point, that’s the stat I was given. To see him come back last week and he played 70/80 minutes, then he played 20 minutes at the weekend. I’d love to have him back because he’s been one of our best players, certainly the one that can open up the door and find a good pass and he’s got a goal in him.”

McCarthy tempered that praise by adding that Brady, along with fellow midfielder James McCarthy, have not been playing regularly enough for their clubs.

“I saw James got back in [at Crystal Palace], then he was out of the team again. I would speak to Roy Hodgson to be quite honest. They’ve got to play games, and Robbie played 80 minutes then 20 minutes, and I’ve worked with Robbie, I’ve worked with James. I’d love to have Robbie Brady fit and playing again, as I would with James.”

McCarthy also provided a positive injury update on Darren Randolph, who is included in the squad despite missing Middlesborough’s last two games with a thigh strain.

“I’ve been speaking to him, messaging him, and he’s quite confident I think that he’s going to be okay. And we’ve got another four days because I’m not really interested in the New Zealand game for him. He was confident enough that he’s going to be alright.”

McCarthy will trim down his provisional squad next week, but insisted there is an opportunity for some of the younger players named to play their way into his thinking.

McCarthy has included defender Ryan Manning, 23, in his Ireland squad for the first time following a string of impressive performances with Championship side Queens Park Rangers. The defender was included in a provisional squad under former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill last year but failed to make the final cut.

Ryan Manning. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Look, he’s a midfield player who has gone and played left wing-back,” McCarthy said of Manning.

“I’ve seen him a couple of times. The first time he didn’t [impress me]. I saw him again against Reading, he did far better in that game. He’s technically good, got a great left foot. As a left-back he’s not better than Enda Stevens, that’s for sure, but he’s an option for me. To have him in that 40-odd man squad is as much reward for him, and if we have injury problems coming up to that then he is available to me that I can pick him. He’s having a good season.”

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has also been included in the provisional squad, and McCarthy said that the New Zealand friendly, on 14 November, is the perfect opportunity for Parrott to stake his claim.

However, when asked about comments made by Damien Duff during the last international window, where the former Ireland player suggested Parrott may not be ready to make the step up to international football yet, McCarthy seemed to agree.

Parrott, who recently scored four goals against Red Star Belgrade for Tottenham Hotspur’s U19s in the Uefa Youth League, has yet to feature for the senior side despite some wonderful performances for Stephen Kenny’s U21 team.

“I’m not going to comment on what everybody says, even Duffer who is a great lad, great player. It’s not for me,” said McCarthy.

“They’ve all got opinions but I’m not going to comment on everybody’s opinion. And given the fact that up until now I’ve never called him [Parrott] up you might think I pretty much agree with him. But we’ve got a friendly against New Zealand so do you not think it’s an opportune time, if I really want to do, to have a look at him and see whether he can play in that game?”

Ireland play New Zealand just four days before the massive qualifier against Denmark at Aviva Stadium, a game which McCarthy compared to the famous 2001 home defeat of Holland.

“Where does it rank? It’s Holland here, it’s Iran away, it’s qualification for a major competition, so it’s of that ilk. It’s a big game, a huge game, and it is one to be excited about, that’s for sure.”

