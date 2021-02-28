Foot injury set to keep McClean out of Ireland's opening World Cup qualifiers

JAMES McCLEAN HAS emerged as a doubt for Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers in March due to a foot injury.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill revealed that McClean is set to miss four to six weeks due to the issue.

Ireland are due to play Serbia in Belgrade on 24 March.

The midfielder is currently in an air boot and missed Stoke’s 2-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

“McClean had an injection on a foot injury so the time frame for him is four to six weeks,” said O’Neill.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has already lost Callum O’Dowda and John Egan to injury ahead of the start of Ireland’s World Cup 2022 qualification campaign.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

After travelling to Serbia Ireland head into back-to-back home games, taking on Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on 27 March before a friendly against Qatar on 30 March.