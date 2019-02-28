This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tough start for McDowell and Power in Florida as big names steer clear of Honda Classic

Rory McIlroy, for one, has opted to sit out.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 10:35 PM
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

GRAEME MCDOWELL AND Seamus Power have both finished up their opening round attacks at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.

Portrush man McDowell finished the later — and better — of the two on a frustrating enough day of golf for the pair in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

He carded a two-over 72 and sits tied for 91st while Waterford star Power clocked off on 73 in shared 112th position.

Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas — who finished up with a six-under 64 — holds the early lead, with big names steering clear of the tournament due to the PGA Tour’s new condensed schedule.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson are among those absent with only three of the world rankings’ top 20 present:Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

The prize up for grabs at the PGA National Champion Course is $6,800,000.

Elsewhere, Dubliner Gavin Moynihan enjoyed a strong start at the Oman Open earlier today while Paul Dunne’s day wasn’t just as bright.

McIlroy has taken the week off ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Pádraig Harrington continues his comeback from a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Cavan’s Leona Maguire will hope to continue her promising start to life as a professional and the Ladies European Tour at the Canberra Classic in Australia, which starts tomorrow.

