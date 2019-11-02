This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McIlroy holds one shot lead ahead of final round in Shanghai

Rory McIlroy shot a 67 on day three in Shanghai to remain one clear of Louis Oosthuizen.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,004 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4876448
McIlroy sizes up a putt in Shanghai.
Image: Ng Han Guan
Image: Ng Han Guan

RORY McILROY BIRDIED his final hole to finish five under and take a one shot lead at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

McIlroy shot a 67 to leave him on 15 under, keeping him one clear of Louis Oosthuizen, who hit five straight birdies before bagging two more birdies in his three last holes to finish with a 65.

Shane Lowry shot a third straight 72 to sit on even par.

Haotong Li had led the Chinese challenge with five early birdies which saw him briefly take the lead, but the 24-year-old slipped off the pace with a 42 on the back nine which left him trailing McIlroy by nine shots.

