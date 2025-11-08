The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry one shot clear of Rory McIlroy but trailing Abu Dhabi leader
RORY McILROY PRODUCED six birdies in his opening 11 holes as he finished day three of the Abu Dhabi Championship on 14-under par.
With play still ongoing, the Grand Slam winner is currently six shots off leader Aaron Rai.
Fellow Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry had been a couple of shots ahead of McIlroy but a bogey four on the 18th saw the Offaly native finish on 15-under going into the final day tomorrow.
More to follow…
