Rory McIlroy in action on Friday. Alamy Stock Photo
Free

Shane Lowry one shot clear of Rory McIlroy but trailing Abu Dhabi leader

England’s Aaron Rai is currently out in front.
12.37pm, 8 Nov 2025

RORY McILROY PRODUCED six birdies in his opening 11 holes as he finished day three of the Abu Dhabi Championship on 14-under par.

With play still ongoing, the Grand Slam winner is currently six shots off leader Aaron Rai.

Fellow Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry had been a couple of shots ahead of McIlroy but a bogey four on the 18th saw the Offaly native finish on 15-under going into the final day tomorrow.

More to follow…

