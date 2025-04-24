Advertisement
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (file photo).
Golf

McIlroy and Lowry kick off Zurich Classic title defence with opening 64

Duo bidding to become first team to successfully defend crown in Louisiana.
8.01pm, 24 Apr 2025

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry have kicked off their title defence at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The opening day fourball action is still underway at TPC Louisiana, but McIlroy and Lowry have finished their round, firing an eight-under 64.

They are currently tied for 14th, six shots off the lead held by American duo Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, who have one hole left to play.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here>

McIlroy and Lowry are bidding to become the first team to successfully defend their title at the Zurich Classic.

An eagle on the second was a highlight, while Lowry led the charge as they carded birdies on the 10th, 11th, 13th, 18th, first, fourth and seventh. A bogey on the sixth was a setback in a low-scoring round across the field.

McIlroy is back in action for the first time since winning the Masters.

The pair start Friday’s foursomes at 6.49pm Irish time.

More to follow.

