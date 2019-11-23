McIlroy goes low with Saturday 65 as Rahm eyes Race to Dubai double

JON RAHM IS on course to win his second Race to Dubai title after a magnificent third round to share the lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm will begin his final round on 15-under after a shooting a six-under par round of 66 on Saturday, level with Mike Lorenzo-Vera and two shots clear of Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy cannot win the season-long Race to Dubai but is firmly in contention to win this week’s tournament and the €2.7 million first prize on offer.

He made five birdies to go with an eagle on the par-five seventh to card the low round of the day at Jumeirah Golf Estates and close the gap on the leaders.

World number five Rahm will win the Race to Dubai title if he wins the tournament and Bernd Wiesberger — who is currently tied for 24th — finishes lower than solo second.

Second place will also be good enough for Rahm to overhaul Wiesberger if the Austrian finishes worse than solo 21st and none of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry or Matt Fitzpatrick win the title on Sunday.

