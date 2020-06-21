McIlroy fails to spark Sunday challenge at RBC Heritage

RORY MCILROY HAD to settle for a final-round 70 as his hope of challenging at RBC Heritage fell flat on Sunday.

Play was suspended at Hilton Head for nearly three hours due to storms, and when the action resumed, McIlroy made two birdies in his last four holes to finish on -11 for the tournament.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton holds the lead at the time of writing on -19 thru six holes, one stroke ahead of Abraham Ancer.

Dylan Frittelli and Justin Thomas hold the clubhouse lead on -17, but with 17 players currently on the course with a score of -15 or better, and conditions favourable, that total looks likely to be bettered.

