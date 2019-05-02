This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy tweaks swing issues as he returns to action at beloved Quail Hollow

After a couple of weeks off, McIlroy tees it up at the Wells Fargo Championship today.

By AFP Thursday 2 May 2019, 8:36 AM
23 minutes ago 302 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4616232
McIlroy has won twice at Quail Hollow.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy has won twice at Quail Hollow.
McIlroy has won twice at Quail Hollow.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RORY MCILROY HAS tweaked his swing after a lacklustre Masters, hoping a return to beloved Quail Hollow this week will set him up for major success at the PGA Championship.

The Northern Ireland star is among the favourites when the Wells Fargo Championship tees off today in Charlotte, on a course where he has won twice in course-record fashion, a final-round 62 in 2010 bringing his first US PGA triumph and a 61 in 2015′s third round setting up a seven-shot win.

“It’s always a place that I look forward to coming to every year,” McIlroy said.

“The course is in great shape. I’m excited to be playing again after a couple weeks off. I’ve got a busy stretch coming up and hopefully I’ll start off with a good tournament this week.”

McIlroy, who turns 30 on Saturday, shared 21st at the Masters last month at Augusta National, missing another chance at the career Grand Slam a green jacket would provide as Tiger Woods produced his first Major win since 2008.

Using video of his Masters swing during a two-week layoff, McIlroy worked on his game with coach Michael Bannon and has made minor fixes he hopes produce major results in two weeks when the PGA Championship, an event he has won twice, is staged at Bethpage Black.

“One of the good things about having two weeks off is you have time to delve into a couple of things,” McIlroy said. “Just sort of delved into that a little bit and worked on a couple mechanics and feel a bit better about it.”

Four-time Major winner McIlroy worked on curving the ball less and getting his body rotation in better sync.

His solid but unspectacular Masters ended a run of seven US PGA events this year where McIlroy had placed in the top 10, including a victory at the Players Championship and a runner-up effort at the WGC Mexico Championship.

McIlroy is as concerned about his mental game as his physical one.

“If I look back through all the success I’ve had winning tournaments, whether it be a Major or not, I always go back to the fact that I was in a really good place that week,” McIlroy said.

“What will help me ultimately win more Majors is being in the right place mentally.”

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie