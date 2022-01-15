Armagh defeat Tyrone as McKenna Cup semi-final line-up confirmed

ARMAGH DEFEATED ALL-Ireland champions Tyrone by 2-15 to 1-15 to seal their place in the last four of the McKenna Cup.

The result means Armagh top Section B which sends them directly into the semi-finals where they’ll be joined by Monaghan and Donegal.

Kieran McGeeney’s side led by 1-9 to 1-5 at the interval, with Jason Duffy grabbing an early goal before Conn Kilpatrick hit the net for Tyrone on the stroke of half-time.

Tyrone fought back with a strong display in the second period and were just a point behind after 49 minutes after a flurry of scores, including three from Paul Donaghy.

However Rory Grugan’s goal shortly before the second water break and late efforts from man-of-the-match Rian O’Neill and Aidan Nugent handed the Orchard County victory.

Donegal saw off Antrim on a scoreline of 0-15 to 1-9 to seal their place on top of Section A. Paddy McBrearty contributed seven points for Declan Bonner’s team in the victory.

They’ll play Derry in the semi-finals after Rory Gallagher’s men defeated his former side Fermanagh by 0-17 to 1-10.

Derry finished second in Section C behind Monaghan but qualified for the last four as the best runners-up.

Armagh take on Monaghan in the other last four meeting. The games will take place on Tuesday night.

McKenna Cup semi-finals

Tuesday, 18 January

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 7.45pm

Donegal v Antrim, Pairc MacCumhaill, 7.45pm

