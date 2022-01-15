Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 15 January 2022
Armagh defeat Tyrone as McKenna Cup semi-final line-up confirmed

Donegal and Derry also sealed their places in the last four today.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,476 Views 1 Comment
Tyrone’s Nathan Donnelly with Armagh’s Ciaran Mackin, Mark Shields and Ross McQuillan.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

ARMAGH DEFEATED ALL-Ireland champions Tyrone by 2-15 to 1-15 to seal their place in the last four of the McKenna Cup. 

The result means Armagh top Section B which sends them directly into the semi-finals where they’ll be joined by Monaghan and Donegal. 

Kieran McGeeney’s side led by 1-9 to 1-5 at the interval, with Jason Duffy grabbing an early goal before Conn Kilpatrick hit the net for Tyrone on the stroke of half-time. 

Tyrone fought back with a strong display in the second period and were just a point behind after 49 minutes after a flurry of scores, including three from Paul Donaghy. 

However Rory Grugan’s goal shortly before the second water break and late efforts from man-of-the-match Rian O’Neill and Aidan Nugent handed the Orchard County victory. 

Donegal saw off Antrim on a scoreline of 0-15 to 1-9 to seal their place on top of Section A. Paddy McBrearty contributed seven points for Declan Bonner’s team in the victory. 

They’ll play Derry in the semi-finals after Rory Gallagher’s men defeated his former side Fermanagh by 0-17 to 1-10

Derry finished second in Section C behind Monaghan but qualified for the last four as the best runners-up. 

Armagh take on Monaghan in the other last four meeting. The games will take place on Tuesday night. 

McKenna Cup semi-finals

Tuesday, 18 January

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 7.45pm
Donegal v Antrim, Pairc MacCumhaill, 7.45pm

