Meath granted use of Croke Park for national league games in 2026

MEATH COUNTY BOARD have been granted the use of Croke Park for their national league Division 2 games in 2026.

Reported by Louth Meath FM, it is thought that the games involving the Royals may form part of some double headers with Dublin, under new manager Ger Brennan playing their games in Division 1.

This idea had been floated in the middle of the summer, with Pairce Tailteann out of commission due to redevelopment.

Work will soon start, with contractors SISK, who were responsible for the rebuild of Croke Park around the turn of the century, employed. It is thought that their first task is the demolition of the main stand.