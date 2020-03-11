Meath GAA fixtures unaffected after coronavirus case confirmed in club

MEATH GAA SAY that this weekend’s club fixtures will go ahead as things stand after a coronavirus case was confirmed in the Simonstown Gaels club.

The club released a statement earlier today, saying that the person in question recently returned from a holiday in Italy while also revealing that they informed the HSE and the Meath County Board about the situation.

The club requested the player to undergo a period of self-isolation in advance of prior to their return to Ireland, which they agreed to co-operate with.

Meath GAA have since released a statement, commending Simonstown Gaels for how they handled the situation while also saying games will go ahead this weekend unless they are advised to do otherwise.

“We fully support Simonstown Gaels and compliment them on the diligent approach they have taken in dealing with the Coronavirus disease [COVID-19] in their GAA Club,” the statement begins.

“We encourage all our clubs to fully implement the guidelines from the HSE that they received earlier in the week.

“Meath GAA is in liaison with the GAA Central Council and the HSE regarding the well-being of our members across the county.

All GAA games in Meath will continue as planned unless we receive direction from the GAA and the HSE. We are fully prepared to heed the advice of the medical experts.

“Finally, we reiterate our support of Simonstown Gaels and advise the public of the message that was relayed to them by the HSE:

“…the HSE/Public Health when contacted and given that the players have not had any contact with anyone in the club or been in or around the club since they returned there is no obligation on Simonstown to do anything really aside from following standard protocols as advised by HSE [refer to website] in relation to the Corona virus.”

