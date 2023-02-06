Meath GAA public relations member 'accepts responsibility' over offensive tweet

MEATH GAA HAS announced that a member of their public relations team has “accepted responsibility” for posting an offensive tweet aimed at the facilities in Down’s Ballycran.

The public relations team member in question is no longer part of the team following an investigation into the matter.

The tweet was published in the aftermath of the Allianz hurling Division 2A clash of Offaly and Down in the Ballycran club, which Offaly won by 0-21 to 0-18.

Down manager Ronan Sheehan expressed his disappointment on social media about the tweet which mocked the facilities in Ballycran. The tweet has since been deleted.

Meath GAA subsequently released a statement which said that the “ tweet in no way reflects the views of Coiste na Mí C.L.G,” and that a “full investigation” into the matter would follow. The statement added that contact had been made with the Down county board to apologise for the tweet.

Earlier today, the Royals published another statement revealing that the investigation has been concluded.

“Following an investigation in relation to an offensive tweet posted on the Meath GAA Twitter account, a member of the Public Relations team has this morning accepted responsibility for posting the tweet.

“Coiste na Mí C.L.G. can confirm that this person is no longer a member of the Public Relations team.

“We apologise once again for the offence caused by the tweet.”

Credit where credit is due ....fair play 👏 https://t.co/BfMUxjNGc8 — Ronan Sheehan (@newryhurler1) February 5, 2023

