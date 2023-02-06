Advertisement
Monday 6 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Meath GAA have taken action in relation to the tweet.
# statement
Meath GAA public relations member 'accepts responsibility' over offensive tweet
The public relations team member in question is no longer part of the team following an investigation into the matter.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

MEATH GAA HAS announced that a member of their public relations team has “accepted responsibility” for posting an offensive tweet aimed at the facilities in Down’s Ballycran.

The public relations team member in question is no longer part of the team following an investigation into the matter.

The tweet was published in the aftermath of the Allianz hurling Division 2A clash of Offaly and Down in the Ballycran club, which Offaly won by 0-21 to 0-18.

Down manager Ronan Sheehan expressed his disappointment on social media about the tweet which mocked the facilities in Ballycran. The tweet has since been deleted.

Meath GAA subsequently released a statement which said that the “ tweet in no way reflects the views of Coiste na Mí C.L.G,” and that a “full investigation” into the matter would follow. The statement added that contact had been made with the Down county board to apologise for the tweet.

Earlier today, the Royals published another statement revealing that the investigation has been concluded.

“Following an investigation in relation to an offensive tweet posted on the Meath GAA Twitter account, a member of the Public Relations team has this morning accepted responsibility for posting the tweet.

“Coiste na Mí C.L.G. can confirm that this person is no longer a member of the Public Relations team.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“We apologise once again for the offence caused by the tweet.”

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     