The only change we have seen so far is Orla Byrne who came on for the injured Leahy.
The Royals look to defend their crown against Kerry in Croke Park.
Here is that early Kerry goal.
7 nóim #MTHvKER @meathladiesMLGF 0-00@kerryladiesfoot 1-02— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 31, 2022
Cúl den scoth ó Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh! 😍
Louise pounces on a poor kick out to increase the lead for Kerry!#ProperFan
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/KliG1gBNv8
Half-time: Well that was an immensely enjoyable half of football. Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s outfit flew out of the blocks to race into an early lead. To their credit, Meath didn’t panic and stuck to their game plan. It is end-to-end, with excellent score-taking and a bit of bite for good measure. This tie has all the components for a cracking second half.
29 mins – Kerry are still in this. A lengthy attack is halted by Vikki Wall who strategically fouls around halfway. Lorraine Scanlon spots her opportunity and races up the opposite wing before striking on the laces straight over the black spot.
26 mins – Another driving run forward earns Meath a straightforward free for Grimes. From the resulting kick-out, Meath win possession. Niamh O’Sullivan drops a shot short yet somehow, Meath turn it over once again. Vikki Wall is fouled, turns to appeal to the referee, takes use of the advantage to kick at goal. Hawkeye deems it wide and we will come back for the free.
25 mins – punch for punch here! Paris McCarthy replies immediately for Kerry.
24 mins – Score of the day. Niamh O’Sullivan gets on the ball out wide under the Cusack Stand. Here jinking run turns the defence inside out and she wheels away hand aloft as the umpire reaches for the white flag.
22 mins – What a score! Siofra O’Shea kicks a beauty from the top of the D at a vital moment for Kerry. A devastated Aoibheann Leahy has left the field with a leg injury suffered before that score.
21 mins – Meath are destroying the Kerry re-start. Emma Troy drives forward to kick a point and from the next play, they turn over the Munster side again. Vikki Wall adds another and the gap is now four.
20 minutes – The 2021 champions are currently showing how well-coached they are. Another patient attacking moves over and back before a foul hands Emma Duggan the opportunity to kick a free. It drifts wide, but Kerry lose the kick-out again.
16 minutes – This game has been much more open than many anticipated. A Stacey Grimes point pushes Meath two clear. At the other end, Kerry work a great opportunity but it drops short into McGuirk’s hands. She is fouled and everyone has a chance to take a breather.
13 minutes – The champions have responded accordingly. Another Wall free from the Hogan Stand side curves beautifully over the bar and they are back in front. Kerry are trying to bunch and break on their kick-out but Meath are chasing aggressively.
11 mins – Vikki Wall is on the scoreboard with a free and we are all level in HQ.
10 mins – What a sensational opening ten minutes! Hard running off the shoulder sees Emma Troy win possession close to goal and the forward strikes a superb shot into the top corner. The Royals are pressing the kick-out and it is working.
Goal for Meath!
8 mins – Meath needed that. They are finally off the mark and starting to move the ball quicker.
7 mins – It’s Ní Mhuircheartaigh! The short kick-out is pressed and turned over. The corner-forward stays composed and chips Monica McGuirk with a superb finish. What a start by the underdogs.
Goal for Kerry!
6 mins – Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scores her first free of the day.
5 mins – Kerry’s top scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is visibly frustrated after she misses a kickable free. Meath drive up the field from the kick-out but are turned over on the 45-metre line. Their running game has had little joy so far.
2 mins- Some start. Meath are pinged twice for charging by referee Maggie Farrelly. At the other end, a patient Kerry attack ends with a fine score from Ciara Murphy. The wing-back drove up under the Hogan Stand and took her score.
Throw-in: Game on. Meath are sporting their white jersey. Kerry don gold.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom are also unchanged.
1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)
2. Julie O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels), 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), 4. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)
5. Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg, Cork), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels)
8. Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds), 9. Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)
10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), 11. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels), 12. Anna Galvin (Na Fianna — captain)
13. Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne)
Here are the teams named to start. Meath are sticking with the same side who narrowly held off a spirited challenge from Donegal in the semi-final.
1. Monica McGuirk (Dulleek Bellewstown)
2. Shauna Ennis (Na Fianna — captain), 3. Mary Kate Lynch (Summerhill), 4. Katie Newe (Ratoath)
5. Aoibheann Leahy (Navan O’Mahony’s), 6. Emma Troy (Boardsmill), 7. Aoibhín Cleary (Donaghmore Ashbourne)
8. Máire O’Shaughnessy (Donaghmore Ashbourne), 9. Orlagh Lally (Clann na nGael)
10. Megan Thynne (Dunsany), 11. Emma Duggan (Dunboyne), 12. Kelsey Nesbitt (Simonstown)
13. Vikki Wall (Dunboyne), 14. Stacey Grimes (Seneschalstown), 15. Niamh O’Sullivan (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels)
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog. Eamonn Murray’s Meath are hoping for back-to-back titles after their monumental 2021 success, while Kerry contest their first senior final since 2012. Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4pm.
