Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 28 February 2022
Advertisement

Medvedev replaces Djokovic as world number one

The Russian is the first man outside the game’s “Big Four” to occupy the top spot since 2004.

By AFP Monday 28 Feb 2022, 10:46 AM
49 minutes ago 624 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5696358
Daniil Medvedev is the new men's number one.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Daniil Medvedev is the new men's number one.
Daniil Medvedev is the new men's number one.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DANIIL MEDVEDEV SUCCEEDED Novak Djokovic as world number one on Monday, becoming the first man since 2004 outside the game’s “Big Four” of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to occupy the top spot.

US Open champion Medvedev is the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin, and 27th player overall, to rise to the top of the ATP rankings.

The 26-year-old Medvedev, beaten by Nadal in the Acapulco semi-finals last week, was guaranteed to move above Djokovic after the Serb’s quarter-final loss in Dubai.

Djokovic, who has spent a record 361 weeks as the world number one, was competing in his first tournament of the season following his deportation from Australia in January.

Alexander Zverev stayed in third despite being thrown out of the Acapulco event after smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair several times during a doubles match.

Nadal rose one place to fourth after claiming his third title of the season and 91st of his career. The Spaniard is unbeaten since losing to Lloyd Harris in Washington last August. He ended his 2021 season after that because of a left foot injury.

ATP rankings:

1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8615 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8465 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7515

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6515 (+1)

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6445 (-1)

6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5000 (+1)

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4928 (-1)

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3915

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3883

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3496 (+1)

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3495 (-1)

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3325

13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3020 (+1)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2865 (-1)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2480

16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2220 (+1)

17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2156 (+1)

18. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2121 (+1)

19. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 2061 (+1)

20. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2010 (-4)

– © AFP 2022 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie