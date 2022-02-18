WD40, 'ripping things apart and starting again' and not accepting no - Campbell's comeback

Megan Campbell is in line to make her first Ireland appearance after over two years away tomorrow.

MEGAN CAMPBELL LAUGHS that she’s like a robot.

That WD40 is needed as oil for her joints.

The Republic of Ireland and Liverpool star has an interest in pursuing property — thankfully down the line, having previously feared premature retirement — and exploring the feeling of ”ripping things apart and starting again” is what first throws up these pretty unique comparisons.

“I’m like the Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz, that’s me,” the 28-year-old grins. “It’s never easy going through injury but I’m back playing again. It’s not easy to just hand in the towel, so I’m not going to do that.”

So here she is, following the Yellow Brick Road.

A series of serious ankle and knee injuries have written off her last few years, while knocks and niggles have always been a constant.

Setback after setback, surgery after surgery. Nerves of re-joining squads, desperation to stay injury-free and the obvious mixed emotions of watching Ireland on punditry duty for RTÉ.

But tomorrow, the versatile defender and long-throw specialist might just leave that behind her and win her elusive 43rd Republic of Ireland cap, having not donned the green jersey since Vera Pauw’s first game in charge in October 2019.

This comes after an impressive return to action with the Reds; Campbell has played a key role in the club powering into a 10-point Championship lead, and was named Liverpool Player of the Month for January.

Some turnaround from being told her footballing career was more or less over.

Not once, but twice.

“The second one was probably easier to ignore that I’d gone through it,” she recalls. “It’s never easy because I’ve got a family, house and mortgage. I’ve got to think of how I’m going to have an income.

“It’s never an easy decision, plus I love playing football but I don’t want to give up my job that easy. If I felt there was any way that I could back, I’d try. Fortunately at Liverpool I’ve been able to get back quite quickly and feel amazing. It feels like I’m not out that long.

“I won’t stop until I literally can’t run anymore. Hopefully it doesn’t happen for a while.

“It’s never easy when someone tells you that you can’t play and advises you to stop but it’s only a scan. That shows a picture, whereas how you feel yourself tells a different story.

“When the day comes that I can’t compete with the rest of the girls, that will be my tell-tale to stop.”

While simply not taking no as an answer, Campbell admits she did ponder alternative employment. It’s always been in the back of her mind.

“Even before injury, I was always told women’s football doesn’t last long. It doesn’t last long for men either but the income is different.”

Campbell played at Man City before Liverpool. Source: Anthony Devlin

“University was always part of my plan, regardless,” the Drogheda native adds, mapping her journey from a Diploma in Sport and Exercise at IT Carlow to combining football and studies at Florida State University in completing a Bachelor of Social Science.

Those degrees could lead her down the path of a Masters, while she also holds coaching badges and has started her Uefa B course.

“The plan is to stay within sport but you never know the path you go down. I like property too so I’m exploring things within my family but it’s only shallow thoughts at moment because I don’t want to think that far to it happening.

“It’s pretty much like an injury. To not be able to walk again post-injury and then get back on the pitch and be successful in your sporting field. To do that with a house, when I rip it apart from it used to look like and make it into something better, is quite rewarding.

“The obvious one is to continue selling on and create an income, giving security for myself and my family. That’s appealing too.”

For now, the most appealing thing is continuing her comeback and making up for lost time on the pitch. Managing her load, and focusing on the job she loves so much.

She, too, is realistic about the situation, and accepts that the cruel fate of injuries have inevitably shortened her career.

“It would be silly to think that they haven’t,” Campbell nods. “They haven’t been small injuries either, the majority of them have been surgical. For me, it’s a realisation of accepting that it is like that now and trying to prolong my career as long as I can, and stay as fit as I can for as long as possible.”

Asked about Ireland’s newest centurion, her club captain Niamh Fahey, who hit the momentous 100-cap mark this week, and whether she could follow in her footsteps, Campbell continues:

“I don’t think it’s a realistic feat for myself personally, but I could only have dreamed of it as a kid, to get 100 caps.

“For me personally, to be able to get one has been incredible and to be fortunate enough to be continuously called back into camp post-injuries, I’m very grateful for that. To be able to reach 50 would be an incredible achievement for me after everything I’ve gone through in my career.

“It’s incredible what Niamh has done and what she continues to do for the game in Ireland and beyond. She has thoroughly deserved it.”

Campbell will hope to be back in green tomorrow. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The former Manchester City player will be hoping to line out alongside her in defensive quarters for Pauw’s side over the coming weeks and months; the versatile left-sided back certain to bolster it when called upon, perhaps allowing captain Katie McCabe play further up the field more regularly.

And, of course, that weapon of a long-throw is another welcome boost. “It is still there,” Campbell assures, “but I’m not too happy with it at the moment, to be honest.

“It has gone a bit wayward since I have been out. I need to start training it now. It’s still there but hopefully not called upon as much as was needed previously.”

Well, you can bet your bottom dollar it will come in handy at some stage for the Girls In Green if all goes to plan; so many goals coming off the back of the impressive set-piece since she made her debut in 2011.

And goals are exactly what Ireland need, as their bid to reach a first-ever major tournament hits new heights this year. The 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign kick-starts against group heavyweights Sweden in April.

And Campbell, of course, is as — if not more — motivated as anyone to secure that golden ticket to Australia and New Zealand.

“100%,” she concludes. “It’s hard to think that I’ll have to stop before qualifying for a major tournament and I definitely don’t want that.

“So if I can play any part in helping the girls to qualify for a major tournament and to represent Ireland on the biggest stage possible, I would love to be a part of that if selected.”

There’s life in the robot yet; plenty of WD40, and the Tin Man might yet even become The Wizard of Oz.