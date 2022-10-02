Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 2 October 2022
Megan Campbell hits first Liverpool goal to secure Conti Cup win

A 22nd-minute free kick will give the Ireland international added confidence as they prepare for a World Cup play-off with either Scotland or Austria.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 8:09 PM
Liverpool's Megan Campbell (file photo).
Liverpool's Megan Campbell (file photo).
MEGAN CAMPBELL SCORED her first goal for Liverpool as they beat Sunderland 1-0 in the Continental Tyres League Cup.

The Ireland international’s 22nd-minute free-kick was all that separated the sides in this opening Group B clash.

It was an important win for the Reds after their Merseyside derby defeat last time out at Anfield in the Women’s Super League.

Manager Matt Beard said: “I was pleased. It was good, first of all, to keep a clean sheet. Second, I thought we controlled the game pretty much with the ball, created numerous chances [and] on another day maybe we could’ve got a few more.

“But it was good to bounce back from the performance against Everton at Anfield. We won today with a clean sheet but I was really pleased with the work ethic of the team, just getting back to basics and doing the right things.

“As I said, we’ve created probably three or four really good chances today, converted one, not quite taken the others – but the most important thing is we’ve created.”

The goal, and win, sees Campbell depart for international duty with added confidence as Ireland prepare for a World Cup play-off with either Scotland or Austria.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

