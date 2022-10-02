Megan Campbell hits first Liverpool goal to secure Conti Cup win

MEGAN CAMPBELL SCORED her first goal for Liverpool as they beat Sunderland 1-0 in the Continental Tyres League Cup.

The Ireland international’s 22nd-minute free-kick was all that separated the sides in this opening Group B clash.

It was an important win for the Reds after their Merseyside derby defeat last time out at Anfield in the Women’s Super League.

No stopping that 💥 pic.twitter.com/NbBMLAxMRJ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) October 2, 2022

Manager Matt Beard said: “I was pleased. It was good, first of all, to keep a clean sheet. Second, I thought we controlled the game pretty much with the ball, created numerous chances [and] on another day maybe we could’ve got a few more.

“But it was good to bounce back from the performance against Everton at Anfield. We won today with a clean sheet but I was really pleased with the work ethic of the team, just getting back to basics and doing the right things.

So happy to score my first goal for @liverpoolfcw today & for the team getting the win🤩♥️



A good result to take into the international break!



Thanks so much to the traveling fans as always!! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/okuQ5ISeBE — Megan Campbell (@megcam10) October 2, 2022

“As I said, we’ve created probably three or four really good chances today, converted one, not quite taken the others – but the most important thing is we’ve created.”

The goal, and win, sees Campbell depart for international duty with added confidence as Ireland prepare for a World Cup play-off with either Scotland or Austria.