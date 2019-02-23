This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Further joy for Ireland star Campbell as Man City beat Arsenal to League Cup glory

It’s been a long, hard road back for the Drogheda native.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,456 Views 2 Comments
Megan Campbell (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Megan Campbell (file pic).
Megan Campbell (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

IT’S BEEN A memorable 24 hours for Ireland and Manchester City star defender Megan Campbell.

The 25-year-old has had a nightmare few years with injury, but has battled back from the brink once again.

Campbell was on the bench today as her Man City side tasted FA Women’s League Cup glory, and this comes after a first Ireland call-up since October 2017 yesterday.

It took a penalty shootout to separate City from Arsenal — who had Ireland duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn in their starting side — this afternoon, with the Manchester outfit prevailing 4-2 there after a scoreless draw from play at Bramall Lane.

In doing so, the Sky Blues lifted the Continental League Cup for a third time, with Canadian striker Janine Beckie’s spot kick the killer blow which settled the shootout.

It was a repeat of the 2018 final, which the Gunners win 1-0.

While Girls In Green captain McCabe and Quinn, who plied her trade in Sweden for quite some time, both impressed for Arsenal, it wasn’t their day as Campbell’s side took the spoils after the extras.

Drogheda native Campbell is returning from a 16-month long ACL injury nightmare, which comes after another serious ankle injury she sustained in 2016.

- Updated 16.26

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

