Further joy for Ireland star Campbell as Man City beat Arsenal to League Cup glory

IT’S BEEN A memorable 24 hours for Ireland and Manchester City star defender Megan Campbell.

The 25-year-old has had a nightmare few years with injury, but has battled back from the brink once again.

Campbell was on the bench today as her Man City side tasted FA Women’s League Cup glory, and this comes after a first Ireland call-up since October 2017 yesterday.

It took a penalty shootout to separate City from Arsenal — who had Ireland duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn in their starting side — this afternoon, with the Manchester outfit prevailing 4-2 there after a scoreless draw from play at Bramall Lane.

In doing so, the Sky Blues lifted the Continental League Cup for a third time, with Canadian striker Janine Beckie’s spot kick the killer blow which settled the shootout.

YEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSS!!!



CONTINENTAL CUP WINNERS 2019! pic.twitter.com/Qq2B3SXsmW — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) February 23, 2019

It was a repeat of the 2018 final, which the Gunners win 1-0.

While Girls In Green captain McCabe and Quinn, who plied her trade in Sweden for quite some time, both impressed for Arsenal, it wasn’t their day as Campbell’s side took the spoils after the extras.

Drogheda native Campbell is returning from a 16-month long ACL injury nightmare, which comes after another serious ankle injury she sustained in 2016.

Updated 16.26

