GAA backs new Melbourne Gaelic Games board after messy split among clubs

The GAA has released a statement on the situation in Melbourne.

The GAA has released a statement on the situation in Melbourne.

THE GAA HAS endorsed the formation of a new administrative board in Melbourne following a messy split among the clubs.

Issues arose last year in relation to the running of their games in Gaelic Park, a central hub of much of their GAA activity in Melbourne, The42 understands.

A statement from Croke Park states that the association has been made “fully aware” of these ongoing issues in the Australian city, which belongs to the state of Victoria.

A spokesperson for the Sinn Féin club has told The42 that the split involves four teams who wanted to break away from Gaelic Park and form a new committee, while three wanted to remain.

Sinn Féin are one of the three clubs who wanted to remain with Gaelic Park.

Commenting on the situation last year, the Sinn Féin spokesperson says that clubs agreed at the time that Gaelic Park “could have done more” to promote their games.

They add that Gaelic Park said they were committed to improving their operations going forward.

However, a dispute followed and four clubs apparently wanted to step away and form a new GAA committee which has since been called Gaelic Games Victoria. This group will now act as the administrative board of Australasia GAA for the promotion of Gaelic Games in Melbourne.

The42 contacted one of the four breakaway clubs for comment but was advised to communicate with Australasia GAA.

The other three clubs wished to remain under Gaelic Park’s remit due to the “sentimental” value attached to the grounds, according to the Sinn Féin spokesperson.

Australasia GAA has since released a statement to The42 on behalf of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie associations, which recognises Gaelic Games Victoria as the official administrative board in Melbourne and the state of Victoria.

Source: Australasia GAA

The full statement reads:

“The World GAA Committee including LGFA, Camogie, and Central Council of the GAA formally recognises Gaelic Games Victoria as the official administrative board of Australasia GAA for the promotion of development of Gaelic Games in Melbourne and the State of Victoria, and acknowledges Gaelic Games Victoria as operating in accordance with the rules and regulations contained in the GAA’s official guide.

“The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Camogie Association, along with the the World GAA Committee have been fully aware of ongoing issues in Gaelic Games Melbourne, Victoria for a considerable period of time.

“Particular concern has been the fact that the vast majority of members of clubs in Melbourne are not permitted to be members of the State Association.

“Further to this, World GAA and Central Council endorses the actions taken by the Gaelic Football and Hurling Association of Australasia throughout, which have been in accordance with the rule book.

“The Gaelic Football and Hurling Association of Australasia is the recognised Governing International Unit within the region action on behalf of the World GAA.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!