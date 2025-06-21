Irish men's 4x100m relay team break longstanding national record

THE NATIONAL RECORD for the men’s 4x100m relay has been broken.
Michael Farrelly, Bori Akinola, Marcus Lawlor and Israel Olatunde set the new record of 38.92 seconds at the World Continental Tour Meet in Switzerland to take second.
Their brilliant performance eclipsed a record that has stood for 25 years. John McAdorey, Gary Ryan, Tom Comyns and Paul Brizzel ran a time of 39.26 at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
Elsewhere, Sarah Lavin finished in second place in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2025 Motonet GP Kuortanein on the World Continental Tour in Finland. Lavin clocked a time of 12.99 to come in behind Nooralotta Neziri of Finland who crossed the line in 12.85.
