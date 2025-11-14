Ex-Georgia Rugby captain facing six-year ban for providing urine samples to other players

FORMER GEORGIA CAPTAIN Merab Sharikadze says he is facing a six-year ban from rugby for providing his urine sample for other players to use in their anti-doping tests.

The 32-year-old last played for Georgia in March 2024, captaining them to their Rugby Europe Championship final win over Portugal, but quietly disappeared from the international scene before the Georgians faced Fiji, Japan, and Australia in July 2024.

Sharikadze has now told Setanta Sports Georgia that he is facing a six-year ban from rugby and is launching a new career in MMA.

He claims he has appealed the ban but that a reduction in the sanction is looking unlikely.

The 42 understands that the incident involved a small number of players. It’s unclear whether the incident was related to fears around the possible detection of performance-enhancing or recreational substances.

When contacted by The 42, World Rugby said it could not confirm nor deny that a case relating to Sharikadze exists.

“As per World Rugby Regulation 21, we can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an anti-doping investigation until any process has reached a conclusion,” said World Rugby in a brief statement.

The World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] declined to comment when contacted by The 42.

The Georgian Rugby Union has not responded to questions from The 42 at the time of publishing.

“My sample, so to say, was used instead of other players’ samples,” Sharikadze told Setanta Sports Georgia.

He was asked if he knew that his sample would be used by other players when he was providing that sample.

“Yes,” replied Sharikadze.

Sharikadze said he is facing a six-year suspension from rugby, although he said he appealed that sanction.

“I’ve been given a six-year charge. You know, I appealed it, I did not agree to it, but the case is still ongoing.

“I still don’t have a final, stamped decision, but what can change now… from six years down to two years — I seriously doubt anyone will reduce it for me at this point.”