Arsenal sign €34 million 'winner' Merino as Cancelo leaves City for Saudi

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.
An agreement in principle was struck on Thursday night between the clubs for an initial €34 million (£28m) transfer with a further €5m (£4m) in add-ons, the PA news agency understands.
Merino completed his medical over the weekend and has been unveiled as an Arsenal player on a long-term contract.
Boss Mikel Arteta told the club’s official website: “Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility.
“He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.
“Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.
“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament.
“We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”
Elsewhere, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Al Hilal on a permanent deal.
It is understood Cancelo moves to the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth €25m (£21m), ending the Portugal international’s five-year stay with City after arriving at the club in a £60m move from Juventus.
“I would like to wish everyone at City continued success in the future,” Cancelo, 30, was quoted as saying on the Premier League club’s website.
“I had many very special moments during my time here at this great club.
“I would like to thank my team-mates, the coaches, all the staff at City and the fans for everything during my time here.”
Cancelo made 154 appearances for City and was part of three Premier League title-winning sides at the Etihad Stadium.
He went out on loan to Bayern Munich in January 2023 and spent last season at Barcelona.