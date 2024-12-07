Merseyside derby postponed due to Storm Darragh

THE FINAL LEAGUE Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

High winds and rain have battered the west coast and the decision to call off the lunchtime kick-off was made early on Saturday morning.

Everton posted on X: “Today’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.”

Arne Slot’s men were heading across Stanley Park for the final time in a league fixture ahead of Everton’s move to their new stadium, aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The League One clash between Bristol Rovers and Bolton has also been called off, with plenty more postponements possible.

Championship games between Cardiff and Watford and Plymouth and Oxford were called off on Friday, with League Two’s match between Newport and Carlisle following suit after the Welsh FA earlier called off all games in the country amid a red weather warning.

Saturday afternoon’s meetings at both Aintree and Chepstow have been abandoned to due the strong winds but Sandown has passed a first morning inspection.