This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dortmund complete signing of PSG defender Meunier

The Belgian defender has signed a four-year deal.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 4:26 PM
6 minutes ago 43 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5133049
Thomas Meunier.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Thomas Meunier.
Thomas Meunier.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE signed right-back Thomas Meunier from Paris St Germain on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old, a Belgium international, has joined the Bundesliga side on a four-year deal.

Meunier, formerly of Club Brugge, won Ligue 1 three times during his four-year spell with PSG.

He told the club’s official website: “Borussia Dortmund plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural.

“BVB is known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the game with Paris at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.

“I am ambitious and, like with Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund.”

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc added: “Thomas Meunier is a player who has demonstrated his quality at the highest level in the Champions League and in the national team over a long period of time and will really benefit us with his experience.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie