This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipp All-Ireland winner breaks kneecap during recovery from cruciate injury

Michael Cahill has suffered another injury setback.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 7 May 2019, 11:44 AM
35 minutes ago 1,333 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4622241
Michael Cahill in action for Tipperary against Limerick in last year's league semi-final
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Michael Cahill in action for Tipperary against Limerick in last year's league semi-final
Michael Cahill in action for Tipperary against Limerick in last year's league semi-final
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

TIPPERARY’S ALL-IRELAND and All-Star winning defender Michael Cahill has suffered a major setback during his recovery from a cruciate knee injury. 

The Tipperary Star has reported that Cahill broke his kneecap in an accidental collision in training last week and has had to undergo surgery.

The news is a huge blow to the defender who was recuperating since tearing his cruciate last October.

Cahill had suffered that serious injury in last year’s Tipperary county senior hurling semi-final as his club Thurles Sarsfields lost out to Nenagh Éire Óg in a campaign where they were attempting for five-in-a-row of titles.

The 30-year-old is an experienced defender who has been part of two Tipperary All-Ireland senior triumphs in 2010 and 2016. He also won All-Ireland medals at minor and U21 level while he claimed an All-Star award in 2011.

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy had revealed in February that it was unlikely that Cahill would feature for the county side in 2019 and that his target would be a return to club action. 

Next Sunday will see Tipperary commence their 2019 Munster round-robin campaign with an away tie against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie