Tipp All-Ireland winner breaks kneecap during recovery from cruciate injury

Michael Cahill in action for Tipperary against Limerick in last year's league semi-final

TIPPERARY’S ALL-IRELAND and All-Star winning defender Michael Cahill has suffered a major setback during his recovery from a cruciate knee injury.

The Tipperary Star has reported that Cahill broke his kneecap in an accidental collision in training last week and has had to undergo surgery.

The news is a huge blow to the defender who was recuperating since tearing his cruciate last October.

Cahill had suffered that serious injury in last year’s Tipperary county senior hurling semi-final as his club Thurles Sarsfields lost out to Nenagh Éire Óg in a campaign where they were attempting for five-in-a-row of titles.

The 30-year-old is an experienced defender who has been part of two Tipperary All-Ireland senior triumphs in 2010 and 2016. He also won All-Ireland medals at minor and U21 level while he claimed an All-Star award in 2011.

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy had revealed in February that it was unlikely that Cahill would feature for the county side in 2019 and that his target would be a return to club action.

Next Sunday will see Tipperary commence their 2019 Munster round-robin campaign with an away tie against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

