Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Michael Carrick hails 'cold, calculated' Ronaldo

The coach also said he spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before accepting his temporary role.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 11:13 PM
8 minutes ago 251 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5610244
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick after the UEFA Champions League, Group F match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick after the UEFA Champions League, Group F match.
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick after the UEFA Champions League, Group F match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED’S caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he was not surprised Cristiano Ronaldo delivered again in their 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Carrick also said he spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before accepting his temporary role in charge, after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday.

Ronaldo’s chipped finish gave his team the lead in the 78th minute at the Ceramica before Jadon Sancho added a second late on to secure United’s place in the last 16.

“It’s what he does,” said Carrick about Ronaldo. “In the big games, the big moments, when you need a goal or that something, he’s there to deliver.

“He has that cold, calculated mentality to stay calm. He doesn’t snatch at chances. I’m delighted to have him and not surprised at all he managed to come up with a goal for us.”

Carrick is expected to remain in position for Sunday’s game at Premier League leaders Chelsea.

“It’s not an important result for me personally. It’s an important one for the players and the club,” said Carrick.

“It’s been an emotional few days. The first person I spoke to after Ed (Woodward) offered me the job was Ole, to see what he thought about it. That was the right thing to do.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I have a responsibility to be here managing the team and I take great pride in doing that.”

Manchester United have said they plan to install an interim manager for the remainder of this season before making a permanent appointment in the summer.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie