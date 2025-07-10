Michael Conlan to return to action at Dublin's 3Arena in September

MICHAEL CONLAN WILL return to action in Dublin on 5 September against England’s Jack Bateson at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Conlan spent 12 months out of the ring before signing with Wasserman Boxing earlier this year, returning to action with a victory of Asad Asif Khan in March.

Plotting his way back to a world title shot, Conlan will face former British amateur Bateson, who has lost once in 22 professional fights.

The vacant WBC International Featherweight title will be on the line across 10 rounds. The event marks the first time Conlan will have fought in Dublin as a professional.

“I am truly honoured to be fighting in Dublin, for the first time in my professional career”, says Conlan.

“I boxed countless times in the city as an amateur, and achieved so much of my success there, so to finally be fighting in Dublin as a pro, is genuinely exciting.

“And it’s a big fight too. I have plenty of respect for Jack Bateson, we have sparred many rounds, and he poses a real threat to my world title plans.

“I will have to be on my A-game to win this fight, but with the support of the fans in Dublin, we can make this a special night on my road back to the top.”

“I’ve had a frustrating few months, waiting for the right opportunity to present itself”, says Leeds native Bateson.

“Now the time has finally come, the fight against Michael Conlan is the sort of fight I’ve been waiting and working patiently for.

“Fighting Michael in Ireland and in front of his fans, could crumble some fighters but I am confident enough and experienced enough in boxing to fight whoever, whenever. I’m really excited and I can’t wait for September 5.

“I boxed all over the world as an amateur, fighting guys on their home turf, and it never once fazed me.”

Tickets will be available on general sale from 10am tomorrow, 11 July.