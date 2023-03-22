Michael Conlan set for world title fight against Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast

IRELAND’S MICHAEL CONLAN is set to fight Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez for the IBF featherweight world title at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Lopez captured the title against Josh Warrington back in December via majority decision and will make his first defence against the 31-year-old Belfast native.

The fight, along with the undercard bouts, will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the US and BT Sport in the UK and Ireland.

Tickets go on sale on 31 March at 11am via www.Ticketmaster.ie.

“The passionate Belfast fans will pack The SSE Arena hoping to lift their hero, Michael Conlan, to a world title. I also know that Luis Alberto Lopez thrives in enemy territory and will not relinquish his title without a tremendous fight,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“Belfast hasn’t had a big world title fight in six years. Michael’s fans have traveled far and wide throughout his career and now they get to create the cauldron-like atmosphere that the SSE Arena is known for in the biggest fight of his career. Luis Alberto Lopez is a very dangerous fighter and a fantastic champion that has a reputation of going to the enemy’s backyard and upsetting the apple cart, so we are in for a barnburner on 27 May,” said Conlan Boxing CEO Jamie Conlan.

“This is a massive opportunity. Fighting for the world title in Belfast is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I will be taking this opportunity with both hands,” added Michael Conlan. “The SSE Arena will be buzzing, and I will do everything I can to bring a world title home. Credit to Lopez for coming to Belfast, but I am taking his title. He is not prepared for what is coming his way on 27 May. Ireland will see a new champion crowned.”